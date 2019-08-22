The South Brown County School Board met last Monday evening, and voted to adopt their 2019-2020 budget, which includes a decrease in the mill levy. Thanks to an increase of over $2 million to the district’s assessed valuation, the school was able to decrease their total tax levy from around 43.3 mills to just over 42 mills this year.
The board also heard from Everest Middle School principal Travis Torkelson, who presented a new course on digital citizenship and Robyn Allen, who discussed a new 6th-8th grade science curriculum. Both new curriculums were approved by Board.
The board also accepted the resignations of Wayne Keighley, Kris Poston and Jaycee Lawrence, and voted to hire Angie Becker as EMS Office Para, Barbara McClain as HHS Office Para, Jesslyn Gullickson as EMS Tutor, Sarah Bruns as JOM Tutor, Jose Carrillo as Crossing Guard, William Hall as Substitute Crossing Guard, Nancy Rutland as HES Tutor and Karla Matthias as Assistant Girls Cheer Sponsor.
