The South Brown County School Board was joined by Tim Lentz of HDIC for their October meeting, with Lentz informing the board that the group is working on a grant to complete the upgrade of the town’s baseball and softball complex.
Lentz expressed HDIC’s desire to see the district support the project, and hoping to see the schools add the two sports. The Board was in consensus to put their support behind the project, and were then informed by HHS principal Larry Mils that recent surveys showed that 86 percent of responding parents showed interest in adding baseball and softball as a school sport.
The board congratulated Staci Hammersmith of HES and Grete Olsen for being nominated and selected as the district’s 1st Quarter Best of the Best, which is sponsored by local banks. The Board then heard from Steve Durkin, with the Atchison Community Health Clinic, who will bring a licensed social worker into the district for students. The group also tabled a discussion of raising the available mills for Capital Outlay to 8, up from the current 3 mills. The board asked to get comparisons with other districts before making any further decisions.
In other business, the board accepted the resignations of Nita Ziet, who has taught at HES for 34 years, as well as David Losey as EMS assistant boys basketball coach. The Board then voted to hire Losey as a high school assistant boys basketball coach, Karla Matthias as HHS IDL Para, Austin Lovelady as Maintenance Director, Cathy Gordon as EMS assistant Scholar’s Bowl coach, Don Camblin as part-time HHS custodian, Zach Mendez as EMS assistant boys basketball coach, and Kay Mills, Nancy Schuenight and Cathleen Grissom as substitute teachers.
