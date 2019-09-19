The South Brown County School Board met last week, and with Director of Maintenance Wayne Keighley set to retire, the board agreed to advertise to fill the position.
The group also voted to collect sealed bids for the vacant lot at 223 W 8th Street in Horton. The buyer would be responsible for all closing costs, and bid opening will take place at the next board meeting on Oct. 14.
Horton High School principal Larry Mills presented the Board with changes to the HHS Handbook and policies, which the Board voted to approve. The changes included a drop from 28 to 24 credits required for graduation, counting 8th grade Algebra I as a high school credit, the removal of a mandatory credit of Physical Science for all freshmen, as well as a change of Business Essentials as a mandatory freshmen class to requiring a finance/business class mandatory prior to graduation. The board also voted to hire a full time HHS paraprofessional.
In other business, Superintendent Jason Cline updated the Board on district head count, which went from 519 last year to 534 this year. The Board also accepted the resignations of Michael Mace as HHS assistant basketball coach, and Brandon Speer as HHS head wrestling coach.
