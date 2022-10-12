United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas Director for Rural Development Christy Davis announced Tuesday that USDA is investing $5,517,200 in loans and grants toward eight community projects across the state.
Among the eighth projects awarded was a $1,640,000 loan and a $995,000 grant to help complete improvements to the City of Hiawatha’s wastewater collection system. This project will upgrade the system’s ability to process wastewater and make needed improvements to the north lift station.
Project details of the other seven projects are:
A $90,000 grant will assist Tabor College in creating the Central Kansas Entrepreneurship Center (CKEC). The center will provide support for small businesses including marketing, pitch development, operations and management, finance and accounting and will be located on the Tabor campus in Hillsboro. It is anticipated 46 full time jobs will be created.
A $50,000 grant will assist in purchasing a fire truck on behalf of the Almena Rural Fire Department. A new brush fire truck will provide fire protection throughout Norton County and, when needed, to surrounding counties and southern Nebraska.
A $47,200 grant will help purchase a fully equipped vehicle and other equipment for the City of Neodesha law enforcement department. Funds from this project will provide rural residents with new and improved public safety services.
A $29,000 grant will be used to prepare an engineering evaluation for the City of Blue Mound’s water system. The city needs an evaluation of their water facility and distribution system to determine what improvements are needed to mitigate line breaks. With this evaluation the city will be able to plan future water system improvements.
A $143,000 loan and a $661,000 grant will help complete the first phase of improvements to the City of Vermillion’s water system. The city previously received $1,279,000 in grants and a $272,000 loan for the project.
A $900,000 loan will help complete the rehabilitation of the existing water treatment plant for Rural Water District 4 in Bourbon County. Previous funds for the project included $488,000 applicant contribution from the Rural Water District and a $2,772,000 loan from Rural Development in 2020.
A $312,000 loan and a $650,000 grant will make improvements to the water distribution system of the City of Fulton. Improvements will include replacing the original water distribution system, meter assemblies, valves and fire hydrants. The city received a $15,000 grant in Aug. 2019, from Rural Development via the Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households Grant to complete a Preliminary Engineering Report.
