USDA logo

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas Director for Rural Development Christy Davis announced Tuesday that USDA is investing $5,517,200 in loans and grants toward eight community projects across the state.

Among the eighth projects awarded was a $1,640,000 loan and a $995,000 grant to help complete improvements to the City of Hiawatha’s wastewater collection system. This project will upgrade the system’s ability to process wastewater and make needed improvements to the north lift station.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.