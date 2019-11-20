U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Community Programs Director in Kansas, Dan Fischer, announced that three Kansas communities - including Horton - are receiving $23 million in financing to improve water and wastewater infrastructure. USDA is funding the projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.
“USDA provides communities with affordable financing for water and wastewater infrastructure projects that are vital to the health and safety of rural communities,” said Fischer. “It requires a large investment in infrastructure to maintain essential services for rural residents, and USDA is committed to partnering with rural communities to help bring economic opportunities.”
Nationally, USDA Rural Development announced it is investing $635 million in 122 projects to improve water systems and wastewater handling services in rural communities in 42 states.
In Kansas, the communities of Horton, Fredonia and Minneola received funding.
The city of Horton received a $3.303 million loan and $2.579 million grant. This Rural Development investment will be used to construct a new wastewater treatment facility. The city's current mechanical wastewater treatment plant was constructed in 1956 with several improvements and additions over the years but currently is in poor structural condition.
This project is the last phase the city has undertaken to correct its wastewater system and bring it back into compliance with Kansas Department of Health and Environment standards and permit requirements. Previous Rural Development funding includes $6.33 million in loans and $1.149 million in grants for the city's wastewater infrastructure improvements.
Eligible applicants include rural cities, towns and water districts. The funds can be used for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities that meet population limits.
View the interactive RD Apply tool or contact one of USDA Rural Development’s state or field offices for application or eligibility information.
In April 2017, President Donald J. Trump established the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, Secretary Perdue presented the Task Force’s findings to President Trump. These findings included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America. Increasing investments in rural infrastructure is a key recommendation of the task force.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/ks or by calling (785) 271-2700.
