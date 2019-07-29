The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a green camo 2004 Rhino 660 side by side.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the UTV was taken from a residence in the 13000 block of S. Road which is between Mayetta and Hoyt and is believed to have been stolen sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning. A reward is being offered for information that leads to the conviction of the individual or individuals responsible in the theft.
If you have any information about this crime, contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (785) 364-2251.
