LAWRENCE – The American Heart Association working alongside Lawrence/Douglas County Public Health, Live Well Douglas County, LMH Health, Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence and Engage Douglas County, has brought a free traveling exhibition to Lawrence which will examine what is known about e-cigarettes and vaping. The “Vapes: A Marketing Addiction,” display runs through March 28 at the Boys and Girls Club and is open daily 3-6:30 PM CDT.
This interactive exhibit for youth and adults alike, was developed by the Kauffman Museum at Bethel College and explores the rise and fall of cigarette smoking and advertising, the emergence of the e-cigarette and new marketing strategies, and the challenges of nicotine addiction and quitting.
The American Heart Association, continues to work with the Lawrence City Commission to update their tobacco policies. The first step is establishing a tobacco retail license (TRL), so the city knows where tobacco products are being sold. This helps ensure that people under 21 aren't being sold the products and that the city can better regulate the deadly products. This is the foundation of helping prevent a new generation from getting hooked on tobacco. This important step is also the start of addressing historical inequities impacting minorities and communities of color.
“The tobacco industry has targeted communities of color for decades and has disproportionately impacted our youth,” says Ursula Minor, President of the Lawrence Branch NAACP.
“The TRL will help prevent systemic racism in commercial tobacco enforcement which would help in confrontations between police and African Americans. It will also help reduce teen tobacco access,” says Minor.
According to the National Youth Tobacco survey, 16.5% of middle and high school students under the age of 18 report obtaining e-cigarettes in a vape shop in the past month, and 9.8% from a gas station or convenience store. The American Heart Association, along with broad community support, is in favor of changing the current tobacco policy to better understand who is selling tobacco products. The tobacco industry uses predatory marketing practices intentionally targeting youth, African Americans and Latinos, and the LGBTQ community with products specifically designed to entice them. African Americans suffer the greatest burden of tobacco-related mortality of any racial or ethnic group in the United States. Keeping track of tobacco sales also allows penalties to be placed on the stores selling these dangerous products holding them accountable.
To learn more about the TRL campaign in Lawrence and how you can keep up to date, visit https://www.yourethecure.org/healthier_lawrence.
