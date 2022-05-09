The Morrill Public Library is sponsoring a Library Vendor Fair with a twist on Friday, May 20.
Library Director Erin Verbick said there will be two sessions for the Library Vendor Fair - from 10 a.m to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
"We have put our own twist on it: instead of having various vendors set up here to promote their services, the library will be the one showing off its services to area community partners, businesses, and other organizations," Verbick said. "We will have demonstrations of our DuoBoard smart board, a tour of our meeting spaces, and information about library services that support Hiawatha's businesses"
The 86" DuoBoard can be used as a whiteboard (with optional layout templates) during meetings, it has a camera built in for video conferencing, split-screen option for having two applications running at once, and other features librarians will show off that day.
The public is invited to stop by the library and check out the fair.
