Organizers are planning what they hope is the 1st Annual Flea Market at the Mission Lake in Horton.
Dates for the event would be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8.
Organizers are accepting vendors now for this event, which is a project of Reinvent Horton. There are camping spots all around Mission Lake, with electricity, water and restrooms and a shower house on the grounds.
They are seeking vendors of all kinds - antiques and collectibles, crafts, food and more. Contact Don Groshong at (785) 547-5575 for more information. Next year's dates are scheduled for March 26-28 and Nov. 5-7.
