Some careers go exactly the way they are planned, and some take extraordinary paths never envisioned. For United States Navy Veteran, and Hiawatha native, Dion Grier, a military career turned into an unbelievable journey that took him to the farthest reaches and to landscapes most of us could never imagine.
Born on Veteran’s Day in 1950, Grier was born and raised in Hiawatha, receiving his education at Hiawatha High School. After school, and with the Vietnam draft lottery sweeping the country, Grier enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Jan. 15, 1969. Later that year, he began to serve his first tour of duty, in-country in Vietnam. Returning home in 1970, Grier was sent back just a year later, for another tour in Vietnam from 1971 to 1972.
“I was pretty much everywhere — from the north all the way down to the Mekong Delta.”
After serving his initial term, Grier took his time deciding his future, returning to Hiawatha and taking a job. But soon the pull of the military lifestyle was too much to ignore, and within three months, having made rank, Grier reenlisted in the Navy. He spent the next few years assigned to several duty stations and boats before an unusual opportunity arose.
“I thought at first I was going to California,” said Grier of his assignment in logistics and terminal operations. “But then from there, I flew to New Zealand.”
From there was another big jump — all the way to the bottom of the globe. Grier had drawn an assignment at McMardo Station in Antarctica, setting up shop for construction of the National Science Foundation.
“At first it almost felt like a punishment,” said Grier, laughing. “We lived in tents heated by barrels of firewood.”
The 22-year Navy vet explained that being in logistics and terminal operations, he was always one of the first in and last out on the trips south.
Three years into his Antarctic assignment, on Nov. 25, 1979, Grier took on a special assignment amid a tragedy, when a New Zealand Air flight attempting to fly by the base to get a look at the construction project flew too close to nearby Mount Erebus collided with the mountain, killing all 257 passengers and crew aboard. Grier escorted two doctors to a spot near the crash site, creating a makeshift camp that served as a morgue, where the small group identified and prepared the bodies to be sent back to Auckland, New Zealand for burial. Grier said it was a difficult assignment, but his experience in Vietnam had prepared him for what he would see on the mountain.
After retiring in October 1990, Grier was honored for his efforts during that time in 2009, as New Zealand Police Superintendent Sandra Manderson traveled to Hiawatha from the New Zealand Embassy in Washington D.C. to present the retired Chief Petty Officer with the Erebus Medal at the Brown County Courthouse.
Now residing in Rulo, Neb., Dion views the time he spent in the Navy as something that more people should consider.
“So many people graduate and go to school and move on to their career, but forget to ask what they can do for their country,” said Grier. “This country is very important to me and I felt like I needed to something for my country, to keep the country together.”
