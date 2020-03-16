Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will not be making his regular monthly stop in Brown County, during the month of March and will reserve decision on April, at a later time.
Veterans, their families or survivors who need assistance are encouraged to call or email him: (785) 338-2848; craig.foster@ks.gov.
