The Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs has announced that the cancellation of staff travel has been extended until at least Nov. 1, due to the ongoing high rate of COVID-19 infections and deaths.
Craig Foster, KCVA Regional Service Officer for Brown County, will not be available for in-person visits with area Veterans as a result. He can still be reached by phone, 785-338-2848 or email craig.foster@ks.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.