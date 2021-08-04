Craig Foster, Veteran Service Officer from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs, will be in Brown County on Aug. 10 and 17th.
Foster will be available from 1 - 3 pm each day at the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon Street in Hiawatha.
Due to the increase in COVID-19 in the state, everyone must wear a face mask during their visit with Foster, until further notice. He will be able to assist Veterans, their families and survivors with attaining the services and benefits earned by serving their country.
