Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will visit Brown and Nemaha Counties next on Tuesday May 9.

He will be at the Seneca Library, 606 Main St., Seneca, from 10-11:30 a.m., and the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., in Hiawatha from 1-3 p.m.

