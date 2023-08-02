Veteran Service officer available locally Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Aug 2, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo | New-Press NOWMembers of the U.S. military stand in front of the U.S. flag. File photo | New-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will being available on Tuesday, Aug. 8 to meet veterans, their families or survivors to discuss benefits and answer questions.He will be at the Seneca Library, 606 Main St., 10 - 11:30 am, and the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon in Hiawatha, 1 - 3 pm.Foster is a trained, Veteran Service Officer who makes monthly visits to the area, assisting veterans attain their VA benefits and services. More from this section Pregnant Ukrainian Soldiers Continue to Serve, Request Maternity Uniforms From Local Nonprofit Some Lots of Tydemy Birth Control Pills Recalled Due to 'Reduced Effectiveness' Minority, Disadvantaged Patients More Likely to Be Passed Over in ED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Volunteers honored at BC-KARSP meeting Emporia State releases Spring 2023 Honor Roll Sheriff asks for public's assistance in theft case Hiawatha's FBC welcomes new pastor GNBank event raises over $2,200 for Little Hands The Good Shepherd Two injured in semi crash CherryRoad Media purchases Hiawatha World Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesReport: Children comprise two-thirds of Kansans removed from state’s Medicaid programLocal bowlers win at Special OlympicsHiawatha girl earns silver at Special OlympicsAHA News: Dallas Radio Personality Gets a New Heart After Cardiac Problems Take a TollUpdate: Boil order lifted for HiawathaMcQueen, Betty E. 1933-2023Sheriff's Office seeking public's assistanceCherryRoad Media purchases Hiawatha WorldKansas school system fights ‘indoctrination’ rumors, continues DEI trainingSearch warrant leads to five drug arrests Images Videos CommentedCleaning The House Is A Great Way to Bond With Kids (1)'They were McLovin it!': Olly Murs' festival wedding party on private island catered by McDonald's (1)Braves gear up for busy Saturday after loss to Corning (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
