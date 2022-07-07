Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will visit Brown County on Tuesday, July 12 and the 19th.
Foster will be available to assist Veterans, their families or survivors with applications for benefits and services available from the VA. There is no need for an appointment, stop by between 1 - 3 pm at the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha. This could help Veterans and their family members who may be unaware of benefits earned when serving your country.
