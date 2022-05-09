Veteran Service Officer Craig Foster will be back in Hiawatha this month on May 10 and 17th at the Legion post to offer veteran services.
Foster will be available to visit with area veterans, their families or survivors between 1 and 3 pm in the Homer White American Legion Post #66, 813 Oregon St.
Many Brown County residence are unaware of VA benefits and services that are available to them. Veterans are encouraged to stop by to find out if they are missing out on services they can utilize.
