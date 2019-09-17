Craig Foster, Veteran Service Officer with the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs, will make his next visit to Brown County on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
He will be available to meet with veterans, their families or survivors from 1 - 3 p.m. in the Morrill Public Library. So far this year, Foster has had more than forty-five appointments during his visits to our area. Local veterans or family members are encouraged to stop in and see if you qualify for benefits or services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.