The Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs has announced that Regional Veteran Service Officer's are now making their monthly stops in the counties they serve.
Starting this month, Craig Foster will be in Brown County two dates per month, the second and third Tuesdays, beginning with July 13. Foster will be available to meet with veterans, their families or survivors from 1 - 3 pm in the Homer White American Legion Post #66, 813 Oregon St., in Hiawatha.
Foster is a trained Veteran Service Officer who began serving area Veterans four years ago. In that time, more than one hundred Veterans have received assistance in attaining benefits and services they earned by serving our country. Veterans and their families have received medical benefits, disability compensation, burial services and military grave markers, and more. He will be back on July 20 and each second and third Tuesday each month, after that.
