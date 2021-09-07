Craig Foster, Veteran Service Officer from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs, will not be visiting the counties in the region this month.
State employee travel has been canceled due to the increased number of people actively infected with COVID-19. KCVA Rgional offices have received notice that the travel ban will be in effect from Sept. 2, through at least Oct. 4.
On July 1, Regional Veteran Service Officers had resumed their itinerant schedules after having their travel canceled for 14 months due to COVID-19. When travel resumed, Foster had increased his monthly visits to Brown County from once to twice monthly. Many more area Veterans have been receiving services with this additional time.
Foster will still be available by phone, email and by appointment in his office in Atchison. Contact information is: 785-338-2848, craig.foster@ks.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.