Craig Foster, Veteran Service Officer from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs, will make his monthly visit in Brown County on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Foster makes regular visits to the area to assist veterans, their families or survivors in issues involving healthcare, education, employment, disability and much more. Foster will be in the Morrill Public Library from 1 - 3 p.m. He is a Navy veteran and well trained in Veteran benefits and services.
