Craig Foster, Veteran Service Officer from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs, is resuming his visits to Brown County starting next week.
He will be available between 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 at the Homer White American Legion Post #66, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha.
Foster makes these visits around the region to assist veterans, their families or survivors attain the benefits and services to which they are entitled.
