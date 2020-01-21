Craig Foster, Veteran Service Officer from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs, will make his monthly visit to Brown County on Tuesday.
Foster will be available from 1-3 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Since he began serving northeast Kansas in 2017, he has assisted more than 100 area Veterans, their families or survivors to attain the services and benefits the earned by serving their country. No appointment needed.
