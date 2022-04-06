Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs visits Brown County twice this month.
His next stop in Hiawatha will be from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 in the Homer White American Legion Post #66, 813 Oregon St.
Foster will be available to assist Veterans, their families or survivors, to attain the services and benefits that were earned by serving the country. Foster will be available, locally, the second and third Tuesdays each month.
