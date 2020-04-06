All Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs Field Offices are closed until April 6, however services will be available electronically.
Effective 8 a.m. on Monda, Veteran Services Representatives will be conducting business via email, telephone and/or video conferencing (i.e. SKYPE, ZOOM.) Itinerant services remain suspended indefinitely. It is recommended that you not leave voicemail, use email to get messages to Craig Foster; craig.foster@ks.gov
Until further notice, any individuals needing to fax documents to a Craig or other Veteran Services Representative should use 785.296.1462. Staff are teleworking and will not be checking the fax machine in their local offices.
Effective April 6, KCVA office will operate on a limited basis. Essential services will be provided. Many of the services will be conducted via telework however; staff will have full access to their email and their phones will be forwarded.
