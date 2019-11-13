After a day full of activities and programs honoring veterans in Hiawatha and Brown County on Monday, the 25th annual Brown County Veterans dinner at the Hiawatha National Guard Armory served as a nice conclusion to the busy holiday.
Cpt. Nicholas Carson welcomed all present to the event, then gave way to retired Col. William Vonderschmidt, the evening’s emcee. Col. Vonderschmidt spoke of the meaning of military service and of Veterans Day in his opening comments, and introduced the groups serving the meal, with the Robinson Lions, American Legion Post #66 cooking and serving dinner, along with members of the HHS Headliners, who also sang the National Anthem. An invocation was offered by retired Chaplain Col. Larry Parrish, before family and friends enjoyed the meal and visiting.
After the meal, Lt. Col. Adam Krien updated those present on the activities of the Battalion over the past year, before guest speaker John R. Howard spoke. Howard talked about the importance of carrying on the tradition of military service and introducing programs in schools to encourage future service from America’s youth. He also noted that only 1 percent of American citizens have served or are currently serving in the military, and how the experience strengthens a person.
Howard closed with a comment on the lengths our country has come in honoring Veterans over the past 50 years, but noted that there is still room to grow in supporting veterans who are struggling with mental health issues, noting increased suicide rates and the effects of PTSD.
Before the evening closed, all veterans present were given anonymously donated Challenge Coins. A special note of recognition was also given at the event, as Col. Vonderschmidt presented Sam Schuetz of Hiawatha’s American Legion Post 66 with the Dunavan Award. The plaque honors longtime Legion member and Honor Guard participant Lavern Dunavan, and is given to those who contribute at the highest level. Col. Vonderschmidt said Schuetz serves in any number of roles for the Post and is well-deserving of the honor.
