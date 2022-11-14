Nearly a dozen local veterans were honored Friday at the Hiawatha High School during the annual FFA Veterans Day Assembly.

Veterans Day - or Armistice Day as it was originally known - is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Armistice Day and Remembrance Day are also honored in other countries and each of these marks the anniversary of the end of World War I - at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

