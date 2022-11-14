Nearly a dozen local veterans were honored Friday at the Hiawatha High School during the annual FFA Veterans Day Assembly.
Veterans Day - or Armistice Day as it was originally known - is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Armistice Day and Remembrance Day are also honored in other countries and each of these marks the anniversary of the end of World War I - at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.
Veterans Day commemorates the service of all military veterans and on Friday, several were honored at the school assembly, as their names and military service, including rank were read in the auditorium - where all high school and middle school students and staff gathered - by FFA officers Addy Kopp and Grace Morey.
The auditorium was packed and a middle school group held letters up that read "Thank You."
Troop 313 presented the colors for the Pledge of Allegiance and the Hiawatha Headliners, under the direction of Director Joshua May, performed the National Anthem. Guest speaker was Hiawatha graduate William Entrikin from the Class of 2017. He talked about his experiences as Marine on the West Coast, where he worked in hazmat. He talked about a rough experience that could have changed him for the worst, but he had decided to not let that moment define him and did the best job he could. He said the Marines taught him work ethic and resilience. His advice to the students was to not let one moment define their future. He ended by thanking the local veterans for their years of service.
The HHS band, under the direction of Director Jarod Estrada, performed "God Bless America," prior to a poem "Thank a Veteran," read by FFA member Abigail Kettler.
Veterans were invited to the commons for refreshments.
