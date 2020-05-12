The annual Memorial Day services for Sabetha, Woodlawn and Fairview will be held Monday, May 25, as follows: 9 a.m. at the Memorial Walk at the Fairview Community Center; 10 a.m. at Sabetha Cemetery; and 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Throughout history, those who serve and defend, those who have faced the greatest dangers and won the greatest battles, and those who die for their country receive the highest honors.
On Memorial Day, we pay tribute to those heroic patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice, who bravely rose up and fought for something greater than themselves, protecting a home to which they never returned.
We honor their service, mourn their loss, and remember the families they left behind. As we honor our fallen, we also embrace a feeling of honor, patriotism and pride.
This month we also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World II in the European Theater of Operations, where more than 250,000 American lives were lost.
The public is invited to join the members of Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Fairview-Morrill Post 322 and Sabetha John L. Palmer Post 126 of the American Legion, as we remember and honor the legacy of our fallen heroes on Memorial Day.
The speaker at all three services will be Dr. Charles James, D.D.S, of Falls City, Neb., who is a Vietnam veteran.
He was commissioned in the Field Artillery at the U.S. Military Academy in June 1968, with a degree in Civil Engineering. He graduated from Ranger and Airborne schools and served in the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, N.C., then from July 1970 to July 1971 served a tour in the Republic of Vietnam, where he commanded a Field Artillery Battery in the 23rd Artillery Group.
Following his tour in Vietnam, Col. James was a student at Fort Sill, Okla., and then served on active duty in the field artillery at Fort Riley from until 1973. Col. James served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1973 to 1978 while attending the University of Nebraska College of Dentistry in Lincoln, Neb. He graduated with distinction in 1978 and moved back to Falls City, where he grew up, to begin a private dental practice, which is still operational.
In 1990 he joined the Kansas Army National Guard (ARNG) as a dental officer. He served as the Chief Dental Officer and Assistant to the State Surgeon for the State of Kansas for 15 years, then served as Deputy Commander of the Kansas ARNG Medical Detachment in Lenexa until his retirement as a colonel in 2005.
Under the Covid-19 guidelines that will still be in effect on that date, wearing of masks is strongly encouraged, and attendees are reminded to practice social distancing. Please avoid handshakes and close contact with others; the public is encouraged to greet post members and our distinguished speaker from an appropriate distance.
Soon after each service, our team will depart for the service at the next location.
In case of inclement weather, the Fairview service will be held in the Fairview Community Center, while the Sabetha and Woodlawn services will be canceled. Notification of cancellation will be made through KNZA radio and social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.