The annual Memorial Day services for Sabetha, Woodlawn and Fairview will be held Monday, May 30, as follows: 9 a.m. at the Memorial Walk at the Fairview Community Center; 10 a.m. at Sabetha Cemetery; and 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Upon return from Woodlawn, at about noon the veteran detail will provide military honors at Albany Cemetery. This will include the gun salute, Taps, and raising the American Flag to the top. There will not be a speaker or formal program.
On Memorial Day, we pay tribute to those heroic patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our nation, who bravely rose up and fought for something greater than themselves, protecting a home to which they never returned.
We honor their service, mourn their loss, and remember the families they left behind, including all those who died while on active duty, both overseas and in our homeland. As we honor our fallen, we also embrace a feeling of honor, patriotism and pride.
The public is invited to join the members of Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Fairview-Morrill Post 322 and Sabetha John L. Palmer Post 126 of the American Legion, as we remember and honor the legacy of our fallen heroes on Memorial Day.
The speaker at the services will be Army Major Jacob Haag, grandson of the late World War II veteran Cedric Priest of the local area.
Wearing of masks and practicing social distancing are encouraged. The public is invited to greet participating veterans and our distinguished speaker prior to the service.
Soon after each service, our team will depart for the next location.
In case of inclement weather, the Fairview service will be held in the Fairview Community Center; the Sabetha service will move to The Main Event; and the Woodlawn service will move to the Woodlawn Baptist Church.
Speaker Major Haag's bio:
Major Jacob Haag graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2010, where he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Infantry.
Major Haag’s first assignment was to Bravo Troop, 1-40th Cavalry Squadron, 4th Brigade (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, where he served as a Platoon Leader. He deployed to Khowst Province, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Upon redeployment he moved to Charlie Troop, 1-40th Cavalry Squadron, 4th Brigade (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division to serve as the Company Executive Officer. Major Haag’s next assignment was to the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colo. He served as the Battalion S4 and then Commander of Bravo Company. Following command of Bravo Company, Major Haag attended graduate school at Georgetown University, achieving a Masters in Policy Management before being assigned to the United States Military Academy as an Instructor in the Department of Military Instruction. Following his second year as an instructor he was selected to serve as the Aide-de-Camp for the Superintendent of the United States Military Academy.
Major Haag’s next assignment is as the Battalion Operations Officer for 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky.
Major Haag’s military education includes: Infantry Officer Basic Course, Infantry Maneuver Captains Career Course, Basic Airborne Course, Ranger Course, Cavalry Leaders Course, and the Army Basic Instructors Course.
Major Haag’s awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (1OLC), Army Commendation Medal (2OLC), Army Achievement Medal (1OLC), Meritorious Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal (Campaign Star), Global War on Terror Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Expert Infantry Badge and the Basic Parachutist Badge.
Major Haag and his wife Amanda have three children: Ethan, Leah and Ava.
He is the grandson of the late World War II veteran Cedric Priest of the local area, a lead radio operator on the B-17 Flying Fortress in the European Theatre of Operations, who, among other military awards, earned the Distinguished Flying Cross.
