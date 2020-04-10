Two local greenhouses in Brown County want everyone to know they are open for business during a spring planting season that has been termed as the phenomenon “Victory Garden 2.0.”
This spring’s planting season has an unusual twist – a consumer-run on garden supplies, seed, plants and fruit trees that are selling out. The first Victory Garden was back in the 1940s, during wartime, when food was scarce and people turned to growing their own gardens.
While the governor’s “Stay at Home” order led to many businesses shutting their doors, the greenhouse industry is blooming right now as demand is surprisingly healthy for anything edible in the backyard. Greenhouse space is shifting from flowers over to consumable plant sales.
“Even though the future is unknown, we can still plant vegetables and seeds,” said Jim Garcia, greenhouse manager at Grimm’s Gardens, located in rural Brown County, near Morrill.
Gardens are great learning tools for kids, and a stress reliever for adults. And, gardening is considered an “allowable” activity in line with Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order to stay at home until April 19. According to the governor’s orders, “engaging in outdoor activity, provided individuals maintain a distance of six feet from one another and abide by the 10-person limitation on gathering size” is an allowable exception to staying at home.
What better way to practice “social distancing” than to work on your succulent gardens, plant some fresh fruits and vegetables? And the local greenhouses are open for business! You can visit their garden centers, or or two local greenhouses are also offering delivery and curb-side pickup.
“People are allowed to plant gardens, get out and work in their yards,” said Christine Unruh, who owns Wolf River Nursery with her husband, Tim.
Wolf River, located just a few miles south of Hiawatha, has been busy preparing for what the Unruh’s hope is a good planting season. The temperatures have been soaring, perennials are peeping through clusters of leaves left over from last fall, grass is growing and the sunshine has been a welcome sight, offering some much-needed immune-boosting natural Vitamin D after the winter.
Although last weekend’s temperatures called for bringing plants inside – or at the very least covering them – due to a frosty upper 20s overnight temperature, it’s definitely obvious that Spring has Sprung.
So, gardening and planting flowers is a perfect activity, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, an agency that has been providing Kansans with up to date information daily. They encouraged people to get outside and partake in gardening or lawn work.
Unruh said a lot of people have some extra time on their hands – their place of employment may be closed, or their extracurricular activities in the evening put on hold for now.
“So people are trying to plant gardens,” she said.
Wolf River is stocked for the spring season, although Unruh said they have ran out of potatoes, but she is working to get more in.
Halfway across the county, employees at Grimm’s Garden Center are also busy getting their stock out for the season. Miranda Grimm said the hours will be remaining the same – to offer a wide window of opportunity for shoppers.
“We don’t want to shorten them and have a lot of people come at once,” she said. “So we are keeping them the same with the hopes that we will have a slow steady trickle of people and can keep social distancing protocols easily. It also helps that we have quite a few of our plants in an open air space.”
Grimm said employees have been working hard on disinfecting at the retail center, and are encouraging customers to use gloves and hand sanitizer (provided by the garden center), and only having one customer in the sales shed at a time. Landscaping crews are also still working, but Grimm said they are following social distancing protocols with customers and call ahead to let customers know the crews are coming. Grimm said if customers aren’t comfortable with landscaping crews working at their house during this time, they reschedule for a later date.
Grimm said the garden center in Hiawatha is also trying to keep regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. She said they are offering curbside pickup at their rural Hiawatha locations. Customers can call and they will put together an order.
“If they call us by noon, it will be ready by 2 p.m. that day, otherwise they can pick up the next day between 2-5 p.m.”
Grimm said they are planning to offer delivery services as well and will announce those details soon, or customers can call the garden center and discuss the options.
Wolf River Nursery is also planning to keep regular hours of 9-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and will schedule after hour appointments with people who have special needs. Unruh said they will offer curbside pick-up and delivery in the Hiawatha area only Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call with questions.
Wolf River Nursery is located at 1460 195th Rd., Hiawatha; phone number (785) 742-9653; website www.wolfrivernusery.com or find them on Facebook.
Grimm’s Gardens is located at 2991 Goldfinch Rd., Hiawatha; phone number (785) 459-2586; website www.grimmsgardens.com or find them on Facebook.
