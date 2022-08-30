Vintage Park completes deficiency free survey Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Aug 30, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vintage Park of Hiawatha at 400 Kansas Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vintage Park adult care center in Hiawatha has completed it's annual survey.Director Heather Williams announced that Vintage Park had no deficiencies found during it's annual survey Aug. 25 by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.Vintage Park at Hiawatha is owned by Grace Management, Inc. and is also one of 15 Vintage Park locations in Kansas. It is a 41-unit assisted living community, located at 400 Kansas Avenue. More from this section +2 Food banks strained by rising needs, rising costs Is Your Bank Greenwashing? Here’s How to Check Tim Robbins and Gratiela Brancusi are divorced Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Vintage Park completes deficiency free survey Keo set for preliminary hearing on murder charges Police report on pedestrian-vehicle accident Pyle petition certified Friends of Hospice Volunteers U.S. 36 project starting in Marshall, Nemaha counties Horton Police Groundbreaking ceremony for Championship Sports Complex Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice investigating unattended death on side of roadPolice report on pedestrian-vehicle accidentKansas Supreme Court appoints three and reappoints four to the Access to Justice CommitteeNHS cleaning up at the cemeteriesGroundbreaking ceremony for Championship Sports ComplexAg Museum expanding with new facilitiesRipple, Deloris A. 1933-2022Fairview man facing child sex and drug chargesState Farm sees changes as Meininger moves to managementEppens, Jane E. 1953-2022 Images Videos CommentedHiawatha 6-year-old raises funds for school supplies (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
