Do you know the history of the Davis Memorial? How much money did John Davis spend on this memorial where he and his wife are buried?
Or that the large white canon at the Hiawatha Cemetery is an actual artifact from the Civil War?
Or that Elizabeth Krebs — the founder of the Halloween Frolic in Hiawatha — was an orphan herself and lost three out of four of her children at a very young age?
Is the Piano House ghost story truth or lore?
Find out the answers to these questions and more by tuning in to the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau’s “Spirits Awaken Cemetery Tours” next week on Rainbowtel.net/live or at the HCVB Halloween Frolic page on Facebook.
This is the second year for the cemetery tours — but this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has added a challenge for safely holding the tours in person. However, HCVB Board President Kate Miller said thanks to Rainbow Communications, the tours can go on — virtually.
Rainbow Communications film director Ryan Van Peursem, along with assistant Jamie Van Peursem, met members of the HCVB Cemetery Committee one evening this past week at the Mt. Hope Cemetery and the Hiawatha Cemetery for filming.
Last year’s tours were co-sponsored by the Brown County Historical Society’s Ag Museum, who sponsored the trolley and a chili supper the night of the tours. The history of our cemeteries was shared with a sold out crowd, who were given the grand tour — complete with lanterns, fog and actors in make-up who portrayed several of Hiawatha’s notable residents from the past.
The HCVB is planning an even bigger and better in-person cemetery tour for 2021, but Miller said she hopes that by viewing the video courtesy of Rainbow during Halloween week that gives the community a peek at what pleased last year’s crowds and what’s on tap for next year.
The HCVB wants to thank Rainbow Communications for partnering with them to offer this video free to viewers through their website at Rainbowtel.net/live. The video should be posted and available to watch by Monday.
In addition, Rainbow will be livestreaming the crowning of the Halloween Queen at 6:30 p.m. on Halloween night and the Grand Parade from 7-8 p.m.
Tune in to Rainbow Communications for these Frolic events to celebrate the 106th anniversary of the very first frolic in 1914, started by the “Mother of Modern Halloween” Elizabeth Krebs.
Contact the HCVB at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 for information on these events and others for 2020 Frolic including costume contests, haunted porch decorating contests, window painting, grand marshal and much more!
