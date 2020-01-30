Low- to moderate-income individuals, families and senior citizens can once again receive free assistance in completing and filing their federal, state and local tax returns through RSVP of Northeast Kansas’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.
A local organization offering this service is the Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging, starting on Wednesday, Feb. 12 during the hours between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
For more than 30 years, RSVP volunteers have assisted residents with low and moderate incomes who need help with their basic tax returns through the VITA program.
“This program would not be possible without the dedicated support of the volunteers spending countless hours throughout the tax season to help families and individuals become more financially stable and economically independent,” said Joni Spellmeier, Executive Director of RSVP. “This program is a prime example of bringing community partners together to advance the common good for everyone in and around Marshall County.” Last year RSVP volunteers completed returns for 373 clients with more than $330,200 being returned to the households in our community.
Residents using the VITA service are asked to bring the following items: a valid photo ID; all W2 Forms; all 1099 forms (interest, dividends, pensions); local wage tax forms; Social Security numbers for all taxpayers and dependents; last year’s tax returns; information related to income and expenses; real estate tax receipts; and a personal banking account check if you would like direct deposit.
Assistance will be offered at NEK-AAA, located at 1803 Oregon St., in Hiawatha at the following times: between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting Feb. 12 through April 8. Please call for information or an appointment, (785) 742-7152.
Services will be offered in neighboring communities as well.
The VITA walk-in service in Marysville will be offered in the Helvering Center Community room on Wednesdays from Feb. 5 to April 15, 2020. Hours of service will be from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. An evening session will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Helvering Center, 111 S. 8th Street in Marysville.
The following one-day sites are also available: Waterville – Friday, Feb. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Waterville Community Center, 136 E Commercial. Frankfort – Thursday, Feb. 13 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. at the Ed Center, 119 N. Kansas. Blue Rapids – Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. — Blue Rapids Community Center on the north side of Public Square. Axtell – Monday, Feb. 24 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. – Axtell Legion/Community Building. Service will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. For additional information, call RSVP at (785)562-2154.
