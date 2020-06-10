Due to COVID-19 shutting down RSVP’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program early, they will again be available starting June 17 through July 15. There will be a limited number of volunteers and social distancing will be enforced.
Taxes will again be prepared in the community room at the Helvering Center, 111 S. 8th Street, Marysville. Times will be from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Please note the dates as they are not consecutive:
Wednesday, June 17;
Wednesday, June 24;
Wednesday, July 1;
TUESDAY, July 7; and
Wednesday, July 15.
RSVP Director, Joni Spellmeier and Agency on Aging Director, Ashley Lyhane have outline the following procedures that will be in place for those using the tax service.
You must wear a mask;
Enter through the west door only;
Clients will check in and then will be asked to sit in their car to wait for their turn. If you have a cell phone, please bring it so you can be called when it’s your turn;
One person per return will be allowed, unless you are accompanying an elderly family member;
No children will be allowed in the building;
No loitering in the hallway;
Due to meals being distributed out of that room also, please park across the street if possible.
For more information about documents needed to have your taxes prepared, please contact Joni Spellmeier or Adam Borgman at the RSVP Office, 813 Broadway, Marysville, KS 66508 or call 785-562-2154 or toll-free at 1-800-892-7286.
RSVP, is a volunteer program for adults 55 years of age and older in Marshall County in Kansas. RSVP’s mission is to provide our citizen’s, ages 55 and older, a variety of opportunities to participate more fully in the life of their community through significant volunteer service.
