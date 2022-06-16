Brown County Services for the Elderly office is looking for a volunteer to help deliver meals in Hiawatha.
It will be Monday through Friday — excluding holidays and delivery takes approximately one hour. Volunteers must have use of their own vehicle.
Anyone interested can contact Wanda Davis, Brown County Services for the Elderly director at 785-742-7881 between 8-11 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
