In honor of National Volunteer Week April 19-25, Hiawatha Community Hospital officials want to recognize many groups and individuals for their dedicated service.
Jan Hermesch, director of volunteer services at HCH, said the hospital wouldn't be where it's at today with out the many volunteers. Also, with the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in place, Hermesch said they have seen so many people stepping up to help the hospital and its employees.
With this year's theme “Volunteers Light the World,” Hermesch wanted to start by thanking and recognizing local people who organized the Volunteer Healthcare Recognition when they got people to fill Dr. Geisendorf's parking lot across from the hospital. She said the lot was filled with blinking and flashing of their lights as people came to pray for the hospital and its employees.
“That community act of volunteerism really touched our hospital staff,” she said.
In addition, Hermesch said the hospital has had many committee members step up and go that extra mile – volunteering to host dinner parties, give tours of the town, help shop, donate and remodel areas of the hospital.
“Our hospital volunteers are so passionate about serving and helping the hospital, what a perfect week to say thank you!
Among those Hermesch wanted to recognize were the HCH Board of Directors, Foundation and Auxiliary, the Gray Lady Volunteers, Gift Shop volnteers, PFAC-Patient Family Advocate Committee and the Physician Recruitment Committee.
“Our community has stepped up for years supporting the activities the various hospital volunteers have organized, such as golfing in the hospital tournament each year, joining us at the hospital foundation fund raisers, donating to the auction items, buying the auction items, playing Bunko, baking candy and cookies, buying your holiday items at the annual Fall Extravaganza, shopping at the hospital Gift Shop!” she said.
With this year's unprecedented times, Hermesch said she has seen so much giving.
“We want to thank you for all your calls, concerns and donations,” she said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic concerns started, people in the community have donated more than 400 homemade masks, hundreds of extension clips that help make the masks more comfortable, businesses donated N95 masks, they have had snacks, treats and drinks donated.
“The list goes on!” she said, noting they just received a donation of more than 200 gowns.
“I feel like just shouting that Volunteerism in this special community has truly NEVER been greater than in year 2020,” Hermesch said.
