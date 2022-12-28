People from all ages in Northeast Kansas are invited to help package 2,000 meals.
These event - sponsored by a local Grains For Hope organization - is set for Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Main Event, 16 Main St., in Sabetha.
Carol Spangler, of Fairview, is the director of a youth organization Grains For Hope, a 501 c3 foundation non-profit group.
"We have worked successfully for many years with local teens," Spangler said. "One of the main focuses of Grains For Hope is the production of nutrient-enhanced extruded foods."
On Dec. 7, 20 Grains For Hope members traveled to an extrusion production run at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Food Innovation Center, where 1500 lbs of nutrient-enhanced rice analog were produced. This rice analog will be combined with freeze dehydrated pinto beans, textured vegetable protein and seasonings. This mix will be packaged into 2-serving sized bags to prepare for the distribution event at the Main Event, where people of all ages are invited to help package the 2,000 meals.
A free breakfast for all volunteers will be served by the Grimm Girls Farm.
Many hands are needed, Spangler said.
The event will be from 8-11 a.m. to package the meals, which will be provided to local food pantries, homeless shelters and the NEK Area Agency on Aging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.