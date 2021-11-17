Volunteers are still needed to help with the Community Thanksgiving Dinner next week.
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner, set for Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 25 — at the First Baptist Church. Lunch will be served at the church from noon to 1 p.m. and delivery service begins at 11 a.m.
This has been a tradition for several decades and the FBC, along with the Melster Family, will be sponsoring this great event again this year.
Mary Benson, one of the organizers said they could use more Wednesday morning volunteers to help prepare food and also for Thursday morning for more preparation and to deliver meals.
Volunteers can sign up on the First Baptist Church Website at fbchiawatha.org or call 785-742-3423. Volunteers are also welcome to stay and eat at the church, but are also asked to make reservations for both volunteering and eating.
Members of the community can also make financial contributions to help fund the dinner and any remaining money goes directly back to the community for Christmas food baskets, Brown County Food Bank and Karla’s Diaper closet, to name a few. The financial goal is to raise $4,500 for this event.
Again this year, organizers are not accepting home cooked items due to concerns for food and guest safety. All cooked food items will be prepared either on site or at another licensed food facility.
All financial contributions can be mailed or delivered to First Baptist Church at 210 Lodge Rd., Hiawatha. To volunteer, sign up for a meal or give financial support, visit FBC’s Website at fbchiawatha.org.
For any other inquiries or to sign up, contact FBC at 742-3423 or email at admin@fbchiawatha.org.
