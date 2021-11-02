Voters in Brown County joined others across the nation today and cast their ballots at the polls.
Locally, voters selected new School Board members for USD 415-Hiawatha and USD 430-South Brown County along with City of Horton Commission positions. According to the Brown County Clerk's unofficial final election results, there was a 21.45 percent voter turnout with 1,366 voters - 1,195 at the polls and 171 early voters.
USD 415-Hiawatha
For USD 415, John Wright vacated his position for Position No. 4 and Roni Tietjens of Robinson ran unopposed, winning the seat with 618 votes. There was 22 write-in votes.
For Position No. 5, challenger Jacquelyn Kerl beat incumbent Andrea Groth 350 to 335.
For Position No. 6, which will be vacated by Keith Erdley - Jim Robidoux won with 349 votes with Jeff Moore getting 178 and John F. Hoschouer 161.
USD 430-Horton
For USD 430 South Brown County, Katelyn Ross won Position No. 4 - running unopposed and bringing in 486 votes with 6 write in votes.
Shelby Rice and Jared Wilson vied for Position No. 5 with Rice coming out the winner with 390 to Wilson's 147.
Sarah Stirton won Position No. 6 with 222 votes with challengers Kayla Thorson bringing in 193 and Shelly Smith 115.
Also for USD 430, the bond vote passed 282 to 264.
Within the City of Horton, Carmela Boller won the Commissioner of Utilities position with 186 votes over challenger Bobby Bacon's 78.
Incumbent Kenneth E. Krug was defeated by Tina Nigh 152 to 117.
Votes are unofficial until canvassed by the Brown County Commissioners.
For other election information on townships and towns go to www.brcoks.org.
