Horton voters went to the polls Tuesday in a primary election for Parks and Recreation Commissioner.
Advancing to the Nov. 5 General Election for the position were James Stuart, who received 41 votes, and Richard Lovelady, who received 38 votes.
Eliminated from the race were Glen Obbards, who received 15 votes, an incumbent bobby Bacon, who received 14 votes.
According to the Brown County Clerk's office, only 12 percent of the voters came out in Horton on Tuesday.
As a reminder, votes are unofficial until canvassed by the Brown County Commission at their Aug. 12 meeting.
