The voters in Brown County will have two special sales taxes to decide upon when they go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The Hiawatha Community Hospital is proposing a half-cent county-wide sales tax for 10 years, with funds going back to the hospital to fund capital improvements. This would equate to about $750,000 annually.
The City of Hiawatha is proposing a quarter-cent city-wide sales tax that does not have a sunset. If approved, the sales tax will replace the post lantern sales tax that goes off the books in March 2020. The new sales tax would go into effect in April 2020.
The current sales tax for Hiawatha residents is 9 percent. If both taxes pass, the sales tax will be 9.5 percent. If both fail, it will be 8.75 percent. If the hospital tax passes, but the recreation tax does not, the sales tax will be 9.25 percent. If the recreation tax passes but the hospital tax does not, the sales tax will be 9 percent.
The two accompanying articles address frequently asked questions about each of the taxes. Voters are encouraged to contact HCH and the City of Hiawatha with any questions.
