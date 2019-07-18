A visual article published earlier this month by the Wall Street Journal used statistics from Hiawatha’s struggles with nitrates in the water supply as supporting evidence that major rivers are suffering from farm runoff.
The article was titled, “The World’s Appetite is Threatening the Mississippi River,” and was co-authored by Jesse Newman, Renee Rigdon and Patrick McGroarty.
Newman spoke with Hiawatha City Administrator Mike Nichols and Brad Scott at the city’s water department, noting that Hiawatha is one community near the Missouri River suffering from nitrate issues, which is a major source of pollution that makes its way to the Mississippi. The article shows evidence of increased land usage for farming, animal contamination and high pollution levels from Minnesota down to the Gulf of Mexico, and the algae blooms that result as the Mississippi flows into the ocean.
The section on Hiawatha includes statistics on the rise of nitrate levels in Hiawatha municipal wells from 2007 through 2018, with levels first crossing over the federal standard in 2010. Newman also noted the medical fallout of nitrates in drinking water, and the rise in water bills it took to build the city’s $4.5 million water treatment facility that has brought Hiawatha’s nitrate problems under control. The article can be seen at http://graphics.
