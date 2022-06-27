Hiawatha Walmart and the Brown County Bombshells teamed up with the Children’s Miracle Network last weekend to host an event in the Walmart parking lot that drew a lot of local attention.
The CMN Miss Miracle Pageant and Car Show was the 2nd Annual iteration of the attraction, and brought in an excellent crowd for the celebration, earning and outstanding sum of money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
The vintage pin-up style pageant featured three different divisions, with Little Miss Miracle Maker in the 5-15 year old group, Miss Miracle Maker in the 16-40 age group and Miss Classic Miracle Maker from ages 41 and up, with donations counting per-dollar for votes. Letty Colborn, competing as Miss Letty Spaghetti, age 5, won the Little Miss Miracle division, with Little Miss Ryleigh Rae (Ryleigh Johnon, 14) took 1st Runner-Up and Little Miss Harley Rae (Harley Tatman-Johnson, 10), took 2nd Runner-Up.
In the Miss Miracle Division, Miss Dotti Lou (Ashlie Womack) won Miss Miracle, with Miss Buffy Barnes (Buffy Tatman) earning 1st Runner-Up and Miss Kibble Bits (Kindyl Spicer) in 2nd Runner-Up. Miss DeDe Dinah (DeDe Hathaway) brought home Miss Classic Miracle, with Mrs. Mella Butterfly (Carmela Campbell) taking 1st Runner-Up and Miss Cherry Lips (Sherry Spinner) earning 2nd Runner-Up.
The contestant in each division that raised the most money earned the title of Miss Miracle Maker. In the junior division, Little Miss Miracle Maker was Zoey Dee (Zoey McClintock, 9), for raising $596. Miss Kibble Bits earned Miss Miracle Maker with $1,154 in raised funds. Miss Classic Miracle Maker was earned by DeDe Dinah, for bringing in $1,458 for the cause.
Jaime Arnesen, founder of Brown County Bombshells and the event’s organizer, said she was more than blown away by the fundraising efforts of the ladies and the generosity of the community.
The car show featured Best Stock Car, Best Modified Car, Best Stock Truck, Best Modified Truck, Best Muscle Car, Best Rat Rod, Best Motorcycle or Bike, Best of Show and People’s Choice. The event also had a cook-out by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a Kona Ice Truck and a food truck, as well as live music from local talent Nirvana Petersen.
Veteran Bob Sines was also present with his Korean War-era Kaiser Willys Army Jeep, with flags flying. Sines says he attends each year because he likes the cause and the efforts to support it. He brought Army helmets for kids, and let them pose for photos in the jeep. Sines was appreciative of the Brown County Bombshells and other organizers for their efforts.
The Bombshells reported that the pageant raised $7,754, with the entire event bringing in $9,253. These funds will go the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Hiawatha’s Walmart has also been raising money for the group over the past month.
The Children’s Miracle Network is a non-profit that supports a network of hospitals, filling in the gaps of cost of treatment for around 10 million children each year. Arnesen says she has raised funds for CMN as Walmart employee for over 10 years, but that cause really took hold with her after her 7-month old had open heart surgery in 2019, and she saw first hand the work the group does to help local families get through tough times.
“I’ll forever be trying to pay it forward so other families can be helped, as well.”
