The Brown County Sheriff reported on a human trafficking and sex charges arrest.

Sheriff John Merchant said on Saturday April 15, at approximately 4:50 p.m., a Brown Country deputy initiated a traffic stop for speeding on US 36 HWY near Horned Owl road. He said upon interdiction with the female driver less than 18 years of age, it was discovered that she did not possess a valid drivers license. While the deputy was speaking with the driver, Brown County K-9 arrived and Carla alerted on the vehicle.

