The Brown County Sheriff reported on a human trafficking and sex charges arrest.
Sheriff John Merchant said on Saturday April 15, at approximately 4:50 p.m., a Brown Country deputy initiated a traffic stop for speeding on US 36 HWY near Horned Owl road. He said upon interdiction with the female driver less than 18 years of age, it was discovered that she did not possess a valid drivers license. While the deputy was speaking with the driver, Brown County K-9 arrived and Carla alerted on the vehicle.
Sheriff Merchant said a search of the vehicle was conducted and items of evidence were seized including an open container of whiskey, methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, fentanyl, paraphernalia, scales, etc.
An investigation following the search resulted in the arrest of Camden Hubbard, 42, of Wamgo - who was the passenger in the vehicle.
Charges include Aggravated Human Trafficking victim >14, Aggravated Child Endangerment <18, Contributing to a Child's Misconduct, Conspiracy Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Use Communication Device to Facilitate Felony, Transport Open Container, Improper Vehicle Registration, Possession of Opiate, Possession of Stimulant, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The investigation has been sent to the Brown County Attorney for possible charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.