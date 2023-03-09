An Omaha-based college student has made it his mission to visit and document the incorporated communities in area states through his company Wandermore Publishing.

As part of this mission, Seth Varner, a marketing senior at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, stopped by Hiawatha on Wednesday, March 1. He visited several of the local attractions and stopped by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau’s monthly meeting to share of his adventure that are detailed on his Facebook page Wandermore’s Visit627Kansas and will be featured in an upcoming book.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.