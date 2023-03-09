An Omaha-based college student has made it his mission to visit and document the incorporated communities in area states through his company Wandermore Publishing.
As part of this mission, Seth Varner, a marketing senior at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, stopped by Hiawatha on Wednesday, March 1. He visited several of the local attractions and stopped by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau’s monthly meeting to share of his adventure that are detailed on his Facebook page Wandermore’s Visit627Kansas and will be featured in an upcoming book.
“You guys have an awesome town,” he told the Chamber board members, who gave him tips on some stops, but found that Varner had already hit most!
Hiawatha was just one of Varner’s stops that day as also visited Reserve, Hamlin, Morrill, Fairview, Robinson, Everest and Willis in Brown County, Leona, Denton and Severance in Doniphan County.
The next day, Varner was on his way to complete this corner of Northeast Kansas before returning back to Omaha to write a paper for one of his classes. According to his Facebook site, he made it to Highland, Troy, Wathena, Elwood and White Cloud.
Varner said this was his second excursion into Kansas, where he photographs just about everything he finds — businesses, historic sites, restaurants and the food he ordered there! He posts up to 100 photos of each community and he said his Facebook posts have been seen by 270,000 people. His goal is to encourage people to get out and experience their state.
Following this last trip, he threw out these interesting figures:
Towns visited: 52 (8.29% of the total state)
Days traveled: 6 (+3 from the last trip)
Miles traveled: 1,591 (+661 from the last trip)
Photos snapped: 2,740 (+1,290 from the last trip)
Number of gas fill-ups: 7 (+3 from the last trip)
Contributions received: 74 (+53 from the last trip)
Slices of pizza consumed: 5 (+4 from the last trip)
Burgers consumed: 1 (no change)
Number of locals who pulled up to me and asked why I was taking photos of every building in town or if I needed help: 6 (+3 from the last trip)
Varner said the project got started in 2020 when in the midst of the COVID pandemic and he and a buddy decided to take some road trips. It was then that Wandermore Publishing was born. Since then, Wandermore has visited all 531 incorporated communities in Nebraska, the 989 communities in Iowa and 310 in SouthDakota. He is currently working on the 627 incorporated communities in Kansas.
There are four Facebook pages altogether: Wandermore’s Visit531Nebraska, Wandermore’s Visit939Iowa, Wandermore’s Visit310SouthDakota, and Wandermore’s Visit627Kansas, which have a combined 83,353 followers.
Varner said he continues to post on all of the Facebook pages, posting one town spotlight daily.
After he wraps up his trip to Kansas, Varner plans to publish a book on the Sunflower State. People can sign up to receive an email reminder when it is released on his website at https://wandermorepublishing.com/kansas.
