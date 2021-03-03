A Hays man led police on a chase through Brown County that resulted in a non-injury accident involving a Hiawatha resident Tuesday night.
According to Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, at approximately 7:45 p.m. the Hays Police Department contacted the Sheriff's Department, informing them that a Trevonn Hall, 21, of Hays and out on felony parole, was driving a stolen 2005 grey Buick Lacrosse, which they believed was in Hiawatha.
"He was reported as possibly armed and also had a runaway female juvenile with him," Sheriff Merchant said.
Hall was involved in a vehicle pursuit in Hays earlier in the day and eluded authorities, Sheriff Merchant said.
"Undersheriff Guilliams located the suspect vehicle, parked on Pottawatomie in the 500 block," Sheriff Merchant continued. "When the vehicle drove away, Hiawatha PD initiated a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle immediately fled, heading east on Iowa Street colliding with a Ford Edge that was turning in to Casey's."
Sheriff Merchant said no injuries were reported in this accident. He said the suspect vehicle then turned north on First Street where Undersheriff Guilliams took over the pursuit which ended in a field west of Wal-mart.
The driver, Trevonn Hall and the 16-year-old female passenger immediately exited the vehicle and ran towards Wal-mart.
"A good samaritan assisted Hiawatha PD and a Brown County Deputy in the apprehension of Hall in the parking lot," Sheriff Merchant said. "The 16 year old female passenger was immediately apprehended by Hiawatha PD."
Hall was arrested on charges of both Felony and Misdemeanor Probation Violations, Felony Flee to Elude, Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Obstruction, Possession of Meth and Child Endangerment.
The juvenile was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Obstruction and was transported to Douglas County Detention Center by the Brown County Sheriffs office.
