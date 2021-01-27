The Washburn (SBDC) Small Business Development Center will be hosting free online events that feature some regional speakers.
Organizers said they expect this program to be informative to artists, writers and creatives in the region and was developed based on local inquiries.
Feb. 4: from 10:30am – 12:30pm
"Self-Publishing in 2021: Talk to the Experts"
Panel Discussion with experienced self-publishers including Carly Whorton, Amy Eubanks Cyphers, Kat Barroness, and Valerie Lewis. They’ll share their experiences, a look into their creative processes, and answer questions.
February 18 from 10:30am – 12:30pm
Self-Publishing for Free on KDP (Kindle Direct Publishing) with Carly Whorton
Join a technical immersion with self-publishing author Carly Whorton, who will walk us step-by-step through designing and self-publishing a journal. There will be a question and answer session at the end of the program.
