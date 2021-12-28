The Horton City Commission held a special meeting earlier this month to address problems residents have been having with the city’s waste service provider Waste Management.
Citizens have been complaining for some time of a lack of scheduled pickups, no pickups at all, or private trash receptacles being taken by Waste Management workers. The meeting was attended by Waste Management Area Supervisor, Ammon Taylor.
Numerous residents were on hand to voice their complaints, while Mayor Bryan Stirton and Commissioners Richard Lovelady and Kenn Krug also shared their own negative experiences with the trash company. The previously mentioned concerns were addressed, along with disrespectful employees, along with residents continuing to be charged after discontinuing services with Waste Management.
After the issues had been addressed by Horton citizens, Taylor addressed the group. Taylor said that Waste Management has failed the City of Horton, and shared that he submitted a Notice of Termination of Services to City Administrator John Calhoon prior to the meeting. Taylor said that his company would like to split amicably with the city, and that Horton’s citizens deserve better service than what they have been receiving. After the meeting was adjourned, Taylor stayed after to address individuals about replacing private property and other lingering concerns.
In other business:
* Earlier that week, the commission held their first regular meeting of the month. The group held a 2021 Budget Amendment Hearing, regarding amendment to the use of funds in the Sewer and Special Highway budgets. There were no public comments, and the amendment was approved unanimously.
* The commission approved cereal malt beverage licenses for Lentz Express & Catering, LLC, Dollar General, Horton Pool Hal, Super Store and El Cazador Mexican Grill & Cantina, as well as a parking ordinance to help alleviate bus issues that Horton Elementary School, and a pay request in the amount of $202,403.20 for the Phase III Sewer Project. Also approved was the proposed city pay scale, as well as an appointment of Nancy Burns to the board of the Horton Public Library.
* City Administrator Calhoon informed the Commission about a MTI webinar on Ethics and Civility, which is put on by the Kansas League of Municipalities. Calhoon and Commissioners Tina Nigh, Carmela Boller, Lovelady and Mayor Stirton all signed up for the webinar. Calhoon also shared that he had drafted a letter to Beth Larson from the city employees and governing body to let her know that she is missed at the city, and that continued prayers will be sent for her comfort and healing.
* In other business, the commission approved an ordinances in the amounts of $34,073.73 and $38,442.97 for payroll and $156,907.76 for disbursements.
