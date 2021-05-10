Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said local residents can stop by the sheriff's office for their free ribbon to show their support for National Police Week.
Every year, the week in May that includes May 15 is designated National Police Week. During this week, C.O.P.S.--- Concerns of Police Survivors promotes the display of blue ribbons tied on vehicle antennas as a reminder to the public of the men and women in law enforcement that have paid the ultimate price and have given their lives in the line of duty. It also honors the officers who protect and serve us each day.
In 1962 President John F. Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726 which designates May 15 as the official National Peace Officers Memorial Day and national events are held in Washington, D. C. during that weekly period. It has been said that President Kennedy reviewed the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics and incorporated it in to the law to help bring awareness to the integrity and dedication a law enforcement officer must have.
There are over 24,872 law enforcement families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty while serving in the law enforcement field. Each year, between 350-365 law enforcement officers are killed in the line of duty and unfortunately that number seems to be growing. This averages to about 1 officer per day.
"We are asking that community members use blue light bulbs in their outside porch lights to honor those who have given their lives in the line of duty and to recognize those who are still protecting our communities," Sheriff Merchant said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.