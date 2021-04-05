Dozens of local families turned out on beautiful Saturday morning for the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau's annual Easter Egg Hunt.
The event started at 9:30 a.m. with photos with the Easter Bunny. In order to avoid close contact, kids were invited to sit on a bench with the Easter Bunny waving from behind a fence just behind the bench. Masks were also required - as is mandated by the City of Hiawatha through April 12.
At 10 a.m. sharp, the go ahead was given to race around the courthouse and find eggs. The courthouse was divided into sections for specific age groups, with the pre-K and Kindergarten age group being the largest.
HCVB board members said it was exciting to have the event, especially since COVID called for the cancellation of the 2020 Easter Egg Hunt.
In addition, the HCVB sponsored the Golden Maple Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt, with clues being posted daily last week on the Chamber's Facebook site. TJ Siebenmorgen found the egg on Wednesday morning after the posting of the third set of clues in the scavenger hunt sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau. She won $25 in Chamber Bucks as a prize.
The egg was located in front of the Memorial Auditorium at 611 Utah Street, behind the bell and memorial to Mrs. Krebs and Siebenmorgen said the final clue "History of our NEK community radiates around me. The sound of a bell can ring in my ears." was what led her to the egg.
Next up for the HCVB will be helping sponsor the Big Kansas Road Trip locally May 6-9. Contact the HCVB at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or 742-7136 for more information.
(0) comments
